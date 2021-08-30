Celine M. Pawlowski McPherson

McDonough, GA Celine M. McPherson, age 86, of McDonough, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Chester Pawlowski and Josephine Pawlowski. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert L McPherson, and brother, Thomas Pawlowski.
Celine was a member of McDonough Christian Church and had a card ministry where she sent cards to others.
Mrs. McPherson is survived by her children; Destiny E. McPherson, Melanie R McPherson, Lacey L McPherson, Bert P McPherson; sister, Rose and her husband Frank Sierra; sisters in law, Jean and her husband Jimmy White, Betty McPherson, Christine McPherson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and their children.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 03, 2021 with Pastor Mike Winsor officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or to The Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2? Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
