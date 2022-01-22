McDonough, GA Charles Ernest Sowell, of McDonough, Georgia, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022 at the age of 87. The son of the late Isaac (Ike) Lamar Sowell and Martha Belle Duke, Ernest was born in McDonough, Henry County, Georgia on June 2, 1934. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Myrna Jo Craig Sowell. Ernest was also preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys Leverett (Ned) of McDonough, Georgia, Thelma Ridling (Frank) of Covington, Georgia, Mae Day (Horace) of Covington, Georgia, and Elizabeth Taylor (Fred) of Covington, Georgia. Brothers, Robert Sowell (Lillian) of McDonough, Georgia and Lamar Sowell (Barbara) of Mansfield, Georgia, also preceded Ernest in death. Ernest is survived by sister-in-law, Barbara Sowell, of Mansfield, Georgia and many nieces and nephews. Ernest lived in McDonough, Georgia as a small child and moved to Covington, Georgia with his family while he was in grade school. He graduated from Covington High School. He served in the army and was in active duty in Germany from 1956-1958. He worked for Pilot Freight Carriers in management and for Southern Freight Trucking Company. He faithfully attended Philadelphia United Methodist Church in McDonough for 63 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough, Georgia at 11:00 A. M. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 with Rev. Gary Boggs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Philadelphia United Methodist Church. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, 770-914-8833, haistenfunerals.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
For Sale Two Cemetery Plots, Fairview Memorial Gardens, G…
Faith Works Busness Solutions Faith Works Busness Solutio…
GOLFERS 55 + Established in 1956, the Senior Golfers Asso…
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Josh Allen-led Bills in OT thriller
- Report: Tom Brady weighing retirement
- A 62-year-old man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Manhattan, police say
- Five people were found dead inside a Wisconsin home in a suspected homicide
- Trae Young, Hawks rout cold-shooting Hornets
-
Countessofcoin said:Men, don't use back pockets for your wallet. Put in front pocket of pants or wear a coat with inside pockets. Women, always keep purse on your…
Most Popular
Articles
- Piedmont Henry CEO: Doctors, nurses experiencing abuse at hands of patients, families
- Piedmont Hospitals now requiring medical masks for patients, visitors
- McDonough City Council votes to keep Downtown Entertainment District
- Henry police looking for pickpockets
- Eagle's Landing coach Shaunte Strong, Henry cheerleaders earn All-Region 4-AAAAA honors
- Meth dealers lead Georgia deputies on high-speed motorcycle chase
- McDonough City Council approves purchase of two new fire trucks
- Medical masks required at Piedmont Henry for visitors, patients
- Henry Board of Commission majority votes to retain new county attorney selection
- New Henry Ethics Board members take oath of office
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.