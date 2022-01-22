McDonough, GA Charles Ernest Sowell, of McDonough, Georgia, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022 at the age of 87. The son of the late Isaac (Ike) Lamar Sowell and Martha Belle Duke, Ernest was born in McDonough, Henry County, Georgia on June 2, 1934. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Myrna Jo Craig Sowell. Ernest was also preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys Leverett (Ned) of McDonough, Georgia, Thelma Ridling (Frank) of Covington, Georgia, Mae Day (Horace) of Covington, Georgia, and Elizabeth Taylor (Fred) of Covington, Georgia. Brothers, Robert Sowell (Lillian) of McDonough, Georgia and Lamar Sowell (Barbara) of Mansfield, Georgia, also preceded Ernest in death. Ernest is survived by sister-in-law, Barbara Sowell, of Mansfield, Georgia and many nieces and nephews. Ernest lived in McDonough, Georgia as a small child and moved to Covington, Georgia with his family while he was in grade school. He graduated from Covington High School. He served in the army and was in active duty in Germany from 1956-1958. He worked for Pilot Freight Carriers in management and for Southern Freight Trucking Company. He faithfully attended Philadelphia United Methodist Church in McDonough for 63 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough, Georgia at 11:00 A. M. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 with Rev. Gary Boggs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Philadelphia United Methodist Church. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, 770-914-8833, haistenfunerals.com

