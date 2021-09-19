Clara Jean McCaleb Reach

Stockbrige, GA Clara Jean Reach, age 90, of Stockbridge, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born fifth of six children, in Shannon, Mississippi to the late H. McCaleb and Eza Etta Hallmark McCaleb. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Ardell Reach; and siblings, Fred McCaleb (Betty Cline), of Fayette, AL, Hubert McCaleb (Lucille Rollins), of Marietta, GA, Clancy McCaleb Worsham (Tom), of Jeffersonville, GA, Raburn McCaleb, of Shannon, MS and Leroy McCaleb, of Fayette, AL.

Jean met the love of her life, Ardell Reach, in the fall of 1948 and they married January 8th, 1949. She graduated from the University of Alabama Jefferson-Hillman School of Nursing in 1954. She spent her career in Labor & Delivery culminating at Henry General Hospital as Labor & Delivery Coordinator. Jean loved her family and worked hard to provide. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, crocheting, and traveling, and after retirement, she and Ardell visited the lower 48 states plus Alaska and Canada with their camping friends.

Mrs. Reach is survived by her children, James Ardell (Susan Dolores Latimer) Reach, of Hayesville, NC, Douglas Alan (Doris Barbara Resmondo) Reach, of Social Circle, GA, Kevin Thad (Cori Patricia Seely) Reach, of Ponte Vedra, FL, and Melissa Karen (Scott Anthony) Evans, of Locust Grove, GA; grandchildren, Kimberly Shannon Reach, of Ashville, NC, Christy Lynn Reach (Kyle Lee) Pitman, of Locust Grove, Cathy Nicole Reach (Benjamin) Norwood, of Elizabeth, CO, Brian Preston Reese, of oxford, GA, Justin Corey (Lytton Currey Courtney) Reese, of Land O' Lakes, FL, Andrew McCaleb (Yufeng Liu) Reach , of Seattle, WA, Austin Jameson (Mallory Alice Cain) Reach, of Johns Creek, GA, Sean Patrick Reach, Logan McBride Reach, Tyler Scott (Natalie Kristen Phelps) Evans, Cameron Langston (Chelsea Alexandra Miller) Evans, Abigail Melissa Evans; great grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Pitman, Madison Olivia Pitman, Fiona Mae Norwood, Estella Corin Norwood, Payson Leverett Norwood, Emerson Lee Evans, Harper Jean Evans, Abigail Sophia Reese and Amy Leigh Reese; and sister-in-law, Laeuna Duckworth McCaleb.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 24th, 2021 at Salem Baptist Church where she was an active member. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.