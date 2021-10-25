McDonough, GA Mr. Coleman Ira Pickle, age 89, of McDonough, Georgia passed away October 24, 2021. Coleman was born November 13, 1931 in Smithville, MS to the late Andrew Carlos and Minnie Ola Higgins Pickle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Gloria Faye Bush Pickle and by eleven siblings. Coleman faithfully served his country in the United States Army and was a retired truck driver. He was a member of the McDonough First United Methodist Church, where he and Gloria were the Youth Directors for fourteen years. He was also a life member of the United Methodist Men's Club. He loved God and his family very much and enjoyed gardening, cooking, listening to country and gospel music, attending Shingleroof Campmeetings and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Survivors include his daughters and sons in law, Jeanie (Randy) Smith of Newnan, Ann (Bill) Cook of McDonough and Nena (Andy) Harris of Griffin; grandchildren, Jonathan (Soleil) Smith, Monica (Jimmy) Hawkins and Sophe (Dusty) Pope; great grandchildren, Ellie Ann, Mamie Cole, Hazel Lane and Gladie Pearl Pope, Ember Adaline and Colton Ira Smith; sister, Mary Roberts of Ocean Springs, MS. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021 - 1:00 PM at the McDonough First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Contributions may be made to McDonough First United Methodist Church or Shingleroof Campground in memory of Mr. Pickle.

