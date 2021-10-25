McDonough, GA Mr. Coleman Ira Pickle, age 89, of McDonough, Georgia passed away October 24, 2021. Coleman was born November 13, 1931 in Smithville, MS to the late Andrew Carlos and Minnie Ola Higgins Pickle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Gloria Faye Bush Pickle and by eleven siblings. Coleman faithfully served his country in the United States Army and was a retired truck driver. He was a member of the McDonough First United Methodist Church, where he and Gloria were the Youth Directors for fourteen years. He was also a life member of the United Methodist Men's Club. He loved God and his family very much and enjoyed gardening, cooking, listening to country and gospel music, attending Shingleroof Campmeetings and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Survivors include his daughters and sons in law, Jeanie (Randy) Smith of Newnan, Ann (Bill) Cook of McDonough and Nena (Andy) Harris of Griffin; grandchildren, Jonathan (Soleil) Smith, Monica (Jimmy) Hawkins and Sophe (Dusty) Pope; great grandchildren, Ellie Ann, Mamie Cole, Hazel Lane and Gladie Pearl Pope, Ember Adaline and Colton Ira Smith; sister, Mary Roberts of Ocean Springs, MS. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021 - 1:00 PM at the McDonough First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Contributions may be made to McDonough First United Methodist Church or Shingleroof Campground in memory of Mr. Pickle.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
CAREGIVER Unique opportunity to work as a Caregiver for a…
Stockbridge, 30281 FOR RENT Basement studio apartment in …
- RONDA RICH: It's always best to know your subject
- Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in court but a gag order prevents her defense from being made public
- A top NYPD official says there was no coverup in the investigation of officers who arrested Eric Garner
- Estate of deceased Alex Murdaugh housekeeper reaches settlement with his former law firm
- Braves' Charlie Morton out of World Series with fractured fibula
Most Popular
Articles
- McDonough teen dead, 15-year-old charged with his murder
- McDonough Middle School student stabbed to death, police investigating
- Stockbridge man faces 16 counts of animal cruelty
- Chaka Khan, Freddie Jackson bring energy, soul to Stockbridge Amphitheater
- 100-year-old Alabama woman doesn’t want to reveal her age because if she does she ‘can’t get no boyfriend’
- Jennifer Brown named Henry's 2021 Teacher of the Year
- Henry County Sheriff's Office tracks down woman accused of threatening judge in voter fraud case
- Henry County Board of Commission approves agreements, purchases
- Georgia DNR to 'shock' Nash Farm Park lake
- Georgia Supreme Court overturns Henry impaired driving conviction
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.