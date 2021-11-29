McDonough, GA Daniel Chester Long, age 79, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Dan and Virginia Long on November 7, 1942. Mr. Long was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1960 - 1964 and during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his loving family. Dan was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class. Dan worked for Atlantic Steel for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jan Hammock Long, children Daniel T. (Rebecca) Long of San Angelo, TX and Christina D. (Jesse) Goodman of Big Canoe, GA. Grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Josiah, Daelin, Nash and Tess. Step-grandchildren Jesicah, River and Llyrik. One sister, Mrs. Eleanor (Jim) Casteel of Flowery Branch, GA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions to the Bethany Baptist Building Fund. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com

