McDonough, GA Mr. Daniel Elmer Friar, age 73, of McDonough, Georgia passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at his home.

Daniel was born on Monday, November 8, 1948, in Toccoa, Georgia to the late Henry Terrell Friar and the late Rosa Lee Collins Friar. Along with his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his brothers, Sanford Friar, Hilliard Friar; sisters, Viola Christopher, Margaret Sweat, Kathleen Smith. He graduated from Tucker High School and worked for the same HVAC company for 40 plus years. Daniel was a long-time member of Salem Baptist Church in McDonough. Daniel was an athlete and was an avid golfer and coach of girl's fast pitch softball. He was a big fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Bohannon Friar; daughters and sons-in-law, Andrea Duckworth, Shannon Powers, and Ashley and Brent Krantz; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Christmas; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Daniel Friar will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick Statham and Mr. Dale Shupe officiating. Interment to follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Salem Baptist Church (McDonough) Building Fund. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Friar family.