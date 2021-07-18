Juliette, GA David Alan Yates, age 54, passed away June 28, 2021 at his residence on Lake Juliette in Jones County, GA. His death comes after a long bout with diabetes and complications he suffered following open heart surgery. David was born in Fulton Co. GA at Atlanta Medical Center May10, 1967. Eldest son of the late Pete Yates of Tennille, GA and the late Faye Pate Yates of Dallas, GA, David's early years were spent in Morrow, branding him a lifetime "Morrow Mustang". Later,, his parents moved their family to LOCUST GROVE, the place that became home to the Yates for the next several decades. David was Chief Operating Officer of his parents corporation, Yates Grading and Heavy Equipment for many years. When his parents retired. David started his own company David Yates Excavation. David would turn any event into a celebration, always a reason to fire up the grill and surround himself with friends. He looked forward to the annual dove shoot he hosted on the family property in Henry county. He spent his free time outdoors, half the year in the woods hunting and the other half fishing a lake or what he called a "honey hole", referring to a nearby pond. Hunting and fishing was who he was and what he lived to do. David is survived by his wife, Nicki O'Neal Yates; son, Matthew Gilreath (Lauren); three daughters, Devon Yates of McDonough, Justice Yates of Barnesville, Summer Yates of Milner; four grandchildren, Mattie, Levi, Beau, and Lucas; one sister, Sheila Mundy (Cleve); one brother, Joe Yates (Tammy); several nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion, his black lab, Coal. David was a Christian. He believed in the power of prayer. David asked to be cremated and his ashes scattered on his favorite lake, Lake Sinclair. A memorial will be held at a later time, to be announced, for those who wish to pay their respects. David was loved by so many and he loved them. He will be missed. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com

