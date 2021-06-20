McDonough, GA David Hall, age 59 of McDonough, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. He was of the Pentecostal faith. David was a native of Detroit, MI before residing in Huntington, WV. He moved to Georgia where he retired as a truck driver for Nabisco / Kraft Foods. David was a veteran of the US Army serving in the 82nd Airborne Division. David loved his family, woodworking and was that guy that could fix anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Butler and Jean Halbert Hall. David is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sharon McCoy Hall of McDonough; three daughters, Renae Nelson (Matt) of Auburn, Felicia Ruiz of McDonough and Adrean Terrell (Matt) of Locust Grove; four brothers, Larry Hall (Roseann), Phillip Hall (Lynn), Gary Hall and Eddie Hall; four sisters, Deborah Hall, Teresa Cole (Steve), Yvonne Tackett and Rosemary Smith (Bobby); six grandchildren, Trevor and Maddie Nelson, Isaac Ruiz (Autumn), Abby Thomas, Devin Terrell and Nathan Terrell; a great-granddaughter, Stella Ruiz and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of David's life will be held at 2PM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church in McDonough, GA.
