McDonough, GA DONALD HUGH HARRIS

Recommended for you +23 Film directors who have made great TV shows Stacker dug through film and TV history and used IMDb data to choose 25 film directors who have created and/or been the primary director on a TV show. Click for more.

When you think of Don Harris, do you think of his legendary cheese cookies or of his trademark ties made of pictures of his grandchildren? Maybe you remember him from one of the many events he attended at his grandchildren's schools or from the years volunteering with his wife at Hampton Elementary. Or as a Volunteer Fireman for Hampton when such a thing existed. Maybe he dropped his fake rock on your car or played some other practical joke on you. Maybe you think of him standing at the door of Hampton First Baptist handing you your bulletin or shaking your hand with a warm welcome. Maybe you were a police brother. Maybe a friend of his daughter who participated in truck rides through the cemetery on Halloween or bowling and pizza birthday parties. Maybe you just remember a warm hug or quiet spirit in a loud room, just watching and laughing and enjoying the company. Any way you remember him, just do. Remember him. Donald Hugh Harris, 77, of McDonough, Georgia, passed away after a battle with cancer on June 25th, 2021. Major Don Harris retired from East Point PD in 1998 and spent his remaining years enjoying his family, who are left to mourn their great loss: wife of 52 years, Elaine, his daughter Elesha Bateman and her husband Michael, and beloved grandchildren, Max, Ella, and Madalynne. He also leaves behind a large extended family. Don was born in East Atlanta to Tillman and Dorothy Harris. He was brother to Ronny and Louise. He was a graduate of Brown High School and attended UGA. Our Daddy/Poppy was a follower of Jesus, the fixer of all things, identifier of bugs and birds, proud UGA grandpa, poker of "dead stuff", resident cheese expert, flank steak and chicken salad master, solitaire enthusiast. He loved clipping comics and recipes to save for us and if we ever mentioned anything we needed, it "magically" showed up - he always showed up. He was true and steady and took care of us all until the end. We already miss him terribly, but take great comfort thinking of him exploring Heaven and "waiting a minute" for us there. The family plans a private service. In memoriam, donations may be made to Hampton First Baptist Church, 85 McDonough Street, Hampton Georgia, 30228. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Donald Hugh Harris by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.