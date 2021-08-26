Doraville, GA Donald Wilburn Hancock, age 84, a resident of Doraville, GA for thirty six years, passed away Monday June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. Mr. Hancock was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Gale Hancock, his parents Lucy Hancock and Wilburn Hancock and his brother Steve Hancock. He was a member of the Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in Chamblee, GA and was a veteran of both the Navy and Air Force serving at Naval Air Station Atlanta and Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire.

He is survived by his six sons, Eric (Diane) Hancock of Atlanta, GA, Brett (Tracy) Hancock of Covington, GA, Aaron Hancock, John Hancock, and Greg Hancock of Doraville, GA and Jeff Hancock of Cumming, GA and sister Patricia Elliott of Mineral Bluff, GA. Upon his request, his ashes were placed with his wife in eternal union and peace at Zion Hill Cemetery.