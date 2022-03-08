McDonough, GA Douglas "Doug" Corrigan Sanders Sr. age 83 of McDonough Ga passed away on Sunday March 6, 2022 at his residence.

Doug was born in Atlanta Ga. November 10, 1938. To the late Lester Sanders and Snowie Orr Sanders. He was preceded in death by his son Douglas Corrigan Sanders Jr. and all six of his siblings, one brother, and five sisters, he was the youngest. He served our country in the United States Army. He was a Taxicab driver for many years, also a Truck driver and Security Guard for several years. One job he really liked to brag about was being Santa for two years. He enjoyed watching church via the Television due to hearing difficulties. When attending Church, he attended Sharon Baptist Church.

He enjoyed being the fun uncle full of jokes and plenty of tickles. His favorite was good food with plenty of 'onions'. He also enjoyed watching all the parades on Thanksgiving Day.

He was survived by his niece Connie Tibbitts and her husband Scott Tibbitts. Nephews Michael S. Sanders Sr. Ted Mathews and Fred Mathews. Great niece Amy Crowell and Brittany Young. Great nephews Michael S. Sanders Jr. Chase Sanders, Daniel Turner and Brent Turner. Great-great niece Kendall Turner. Great-great nephews, Kayden Turner and Brenden Turner.

Graveside service for Mr. Sanders will be Friday March 11, 2022 at 11:00 am at Griffin Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jeff Ayres will officiate.

Connor Westbury Funeral Home oversees the arrangements. 1891 W. McIntosh Rd. Griffin

Please join our family and friends in honoring the life of Doug Sanders by visiting www.connorwestburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories