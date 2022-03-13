Valdosta, GA On March 12, 2022, we lost one of the sweetest and most genuine people when Elizabeth Crane Carver passed away from renal cancer at the age of fifty-three. Born in Valdosta, Georgia on January 3, 1969, she graduated from Valdosta High School in 1987 as a member of the marching band. She was a member of McDonough Presbyterian Church and loved going on her women's retreats and being a part of such a loving community. With the love of her life, Jeff Carver, they raised their three children, Catherine, Emily, and Warren. She was an accomplished quilter and is leaving behind some of the most stunning quilts for her family and friends to enjoy for years to come. Beginning in 2017, she began permanently traveling the world with her husband Jeff and was able to live for extended periods in Europe, South America, and Mexico. When covid came along and that was no longer possible, she easily adapted and was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of seeing the western US and its many National Parks. Although she had a fear of heights, she was still brave enough to go hang gliding in Tennessee, fly in a helicopter over Hawaii, go up in a hot air balloon in Spain, as well as hike down into the Grand Canyon and along the edges of numerous mountains and volcanoes. Some of her favorite places were Edinburgh Scotland, Harlem Denmark, and La Chispa in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. At each location, she made lasting friendships and touched people's hearts. She loved playing Pokémon Go, collecting stickers while searching for street art, and immersing herself in the local cultures. She was brave, fun, and fearless, always with a smile on her face and a hug for anyone who needed it. She was a surrogate mom to many, a dedicated and loyal friend to everyone, and her legacy of taking care of others and loving every moment of life will never be forgotten. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Carver, her children, Catherine Stout, Emily Ford, and Warren Carver, her parents, Frank and Elsie Crane, her sister Jennifer Crane, and her brother Frank Crane III. She will always be missed but never forgotten. Her Epic Life Celebration will be held at McDonough Presbyterian Church in McDonough, Georgia on April 2nd. In lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to be made to McDonough Presbyterian so they can continue their good work. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home