Elynor "Carol" Cooke Abbott

Stockbridge, GA Elynor Carol Abbott, 93, of Stockbridge, GA, passed away on January 31, 2022. She was born July 20, 1928 in Tallapoosa, GA to William and Cecile Cooke. Her family moved to Atlanta in 1940, where she attended Joe Brown Junior High and Girl's High. In 1946 she went to work as a secretary for AT&T until 1956. In 1944, she met the love of her life, John, and they were married in 1948.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, John; her parents; two sisters, Frances Batts and Moselle Perkins. She is survived by her son, Craig (Karen) Abbott of Sarasota, FL; daughters, Kathy (Willie) Brown of Bethlehem, GA and Laura (Mike) Wigington of McDonough, GA; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 13th at 3:30pm at Stockbridge Presbyterian Church. The family will receive visitors at 2:30pm, during a reception preceding the service in the fellowship hall of the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to Stockbridge Presbyterian Church.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
