Hampton, GA Eugene William Gibbs, a.k.a. "shotgungibbs", age 73 of Hampton, Georgia passed away at Atlanta VA Medical Center. He was born in Monroe, Louisiana on May 18, 1948. He was a beloved 1967 graduate of Carroll High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Eugene was a good man with a big heart, incredible smile, and willing to help anyone, anytime. Eugene's service did not start or end with the military, it was who he was at all times.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann L. Gibbs, father, Ezekiel W. Pugh, sister, Jackie Foy, son, Kevin T. Beard Gibbs, and brother-in-arms, Richard Duncan.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan Hogan Gibbs, mother in law, Maureen Hogan, cousins; Carolyn Harris, James Cotton, niece, Katrina Foy, and many friends and family internationally.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Eugene would love donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his memory. support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Eugene Gibbs by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.