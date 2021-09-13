Greenville, SC, GA Mrs. Eva Caroline Warren Coleman, age 82, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021 following a short illness.

Mrs. Coleman was born on December 9, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH though was raised and lived the majority of her early adult life in San Jose, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mercer Leon "Lee" Coleman to whom she was married for 56 years.

Mrs. Coleman had recently relocated to Greenville, SC after residing in Zebulon for two years. Prior to that, the Coleman family had been residents of Griffin (1974) and of Locust Grove (1997).

Mrs. Coleman is survived by her beloved children, Michael D. Coleman of Newnan, Kelly Coleman Tripp (Chuck) of Greenville, SC, and Sheila Coleman Tice (David) of Zebulon, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 11:00 am at Westwood Gardens, 1155 Everee Inn Rd. Griffin. Family and friends are welcome to gather and visit with the family after the service.

Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1166 Everee Inn Rd. Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.