Locust Grove, GA Frances (Fran) Rezi Cooper, age 77, of Locust Grove, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Frances was born in McDonough, Ga. on October 11, 1943. She lived in Henry County most of her life and retired from the accounting department at Food Depot, Inc. She loved spending time with her family, crafting, line dancing, fishing and camping. She was a member of Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough, Ga and enjoyed many different activities there, but especially enjoyed the Grace Girls outings and working with Vacation Bible School and the Breakfast Club.

Frances is survived by her children; daughter, Darlene Parten (Dan), and sons, Donnie Renfroe (Amy) and Brinson Cooper, Sr. (Tina); sisters Shirley Donald (Phil) and Cheryl Health, brothers Howard Carter (Patricia) and Kenneth Heath; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents Robert "Beau" Heath and Annie R. Stephens; brothers David Heath and Ronnie Heath; daughter Susie Vaughn; son Tony Howard Renfroe; and granddaughters Jeanette Renfroe and Katherine Renfroe.

Celebration of Life will be at High Falls State Park Pavilion, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM.