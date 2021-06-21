Zebulon, GA Mr. Frank "Jerry" Leatherman, age 75 of Zebulon, GA and loving husband of 50 years to Mrs. Judy Leatherman, joined our heavenly Father on Saturday, June 19th, 2021.

Jerry was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 4th, 1946 to William and Alice Leatherman. After completion of East Atlanta high school, Jerry joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served our country. In the United States Air Force Jerry was a crew chief mechanic responsible for the maintenance of the C-130 aircraft. After returning from the United States Air Force Jerry retired from Dekalb county after 24 years as a traffic signal technician in 2004. Jerry had a love for southern history particularly the Civil War and was a lifetime member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans camp 108 of Henry county Georgia. Jerry would often participate in Civil War reenactments with family and friends. In his spare time he enjoyed making custom fishing rods for friends and family. Deer hunting was another passion of Jerry's. Countless memories were made hunting with his close family in a deer stand. In August of 1970 at Panama City beach, Jerry met the love of his life Judy, whom he shared 50 loving years of marriage with.

Disciple of Christ, loving husband, veteran, avid outdoorsman, hunter, and history buff. These are just a few of the words that come to mind first when you think of Jerry. If you met Jerry once you would know he knew the Lord as his savior. Bragging on his beautiful wife of 50 years may have been one of his favorite things. One hour of history lessons and you will know more about the Civil War than those who lived it. One glance and you would know he loved his country as a proud veteran. A deer stand in the woods was Jerry's second home. Once deer season comes around, one moment with Jerry may be all you get!

Jerry was preceded in death by father William James Leatherman; mother Alice Leatherman; sister Wanda Leatherman; brothers Johnny and Jimmy Leatherman.

Surviving family includes wife, Judy Terrell Leatherman; two sons, Jamie and wife Sara Leatherman of Birome Texas, Jason and wife Elizabeth Leatherman of Concord Georgia; sister, Jane Cummings of Pittsfield Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Linda Leatherman of Carrollton Georgia; seven grandchildren, Josey, Wyatt, Teal, Tinlee, and Everett Leatherman, Madison and Garrison Butler; many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well.

Funeral services were officiated by Pastor Tim Taylor at Horis A Ward Funeral Home in Stockbridge, Georgia. Visitation was Tuesday, June 22nd and Funeral services were Wednesday, June 23rd at Ward's chapel. Graveside services were held at Dry Pond Methodist Church in Maysville, GA.

Pallbearers: Jamie and Jason Leatherman, Wyatt Leatherman, Garrison Butler, Andy Taylor, Tim Culbreth.