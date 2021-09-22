Lavonia, GA Gary Louis Sherwood

The Physical Life of Gary Louis Sherwood ended in the early hours of August 14, 2021. His presence was required elsewhere, and with the knowledge that life would end soon, he made his peace within the unwanted limits of his sustainable physical health. Death ended the discomforts of disease and aging and yet many would say his life concluded sooner than it should have. Those who knew him best and cared for him the most are comforted in his professed submission to Jesus Christ and as such are certain that his spirit life continues beyond what those who loved him can comprehend. And so now he is missed. We reminisce, tell stories, wish we had another day, regret what we should have said and try to measure what is lost.

At 65 he was known by many titles, Dad, Grand Dad, Brother, Cousin, Friend, Firefighter, Paramedic, Doc, Blue Eyes, GG and perhaps most endearing, Uncle Gary, Uncle G, a storyteller, sometimes funny, sometimes a little crazy, and now some of those stories are centered in our fondest recollections.

Gary was born with a servant's heart serving the citizens of Henry County for many years. He began his career with the Henry County Civil Defense and concluded with the Henry County Fire Department at Station Four in Ola. Gary was the "Go To Guy" in Ola if you needed help with your transmission or birthing your baby.

Uncle Gary favored lake water, a chair, a pole, sought brief encounters with an occasional fish and longer times with those who join him in pursuit of scaley and some good time shared. It slowed life down just a little. It was his desire that those who could, might join him in his sanctuary, at a lake, for celebration of life and the things Gary valued most, family, friends, and fellow servants to others. On Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12:00 Noon consider joining others who called Gary friend at Tugaloo State Park, 1763 Tugaloo State Park Road, Lavonia, GA 30553.

Details: Gary was born at Georgia Baptist Hospital Nov 28, 1955 and lived his last 20 years in Franklin County where he was the self-proclaimed Mayor of Gumlog. Raised in Henry County GA by parents Arthur Lee and Mary Lou McCart Sherwood. Preceded in death by his mother, father and step father Alton Crumbly, brother, Douglas M. Sherwood, survived by sons Blake and Kyle Sherwood, grandchildren Dylan and Lexie, sisters, Luvenia Sposaro, Dianne Towe and Gail Long.

