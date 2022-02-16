Henry County, GA Gwendolyn T. Pierce, age 88, beloved mother, sister, and aunt, passed on January 26, 2022. A former long-time Henry County resident, she is survived by a daughter, a sister and several nieces and nephews. Honorariums can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Yard Sale SAT: 2/19/22 – 9a-3p TOOLS, TOOLS TOOLS ,OTHER …
Single mature person looking to rent a small basement apa…
House for sale in McDonough by owner. Fixer-upper at one-…
Most Popular
Articles
- Henry County Board of Education approves future school calendars
- UGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd dies
- McDonough career criminal sentenced to 200 months behind bars
- Henry County police looking for men accused of felony theft
- Ola's Reese Jones, Samuel Harris, Locust Grove's Mason Moody win state wrestling titles
- New District 3 Henry County Board of Commission representative named
- Stockbridge, Eagle's Landing lead All-Region 4-AAAAA Basketball honors
- Man wanted for public indecency at Stockbridge Walmart
- Two hospitalized after small plane crashes on Houston golf course
- Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims got his start in Conyers
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.