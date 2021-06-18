Hampton, GA Mr. Herbert Oliver, 85, of Hampton, GA, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Brookdale Newnan. Funeral services for Mr. Oliver were held on Tuesday, June 22, at 4:00 PM, in the chapel of Fletcher-Day Funeral Home in Thomaston, GA, with Pastor Chad Gordon officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery. The family received friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM.

Mr. Oliver was born in Waverly Hall, GA, on August 5, 1935, to the late James Wilburn Oliver and Beulah Lee Self Oliver. He served his country in the United States Army from 1953 - 1955 during the Korean Conflict. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Sylvia Sanders. He was a pipe fitter for Ford Motor Company where he retired after 30 years of service. Mr. Oliver's favorite hobby was gardening. He was known for his very elaborate vegetable gardens. The children remember that often his entire yard would be garden but no grass. Often times, his entire front and side yards were covered with corn stalks, and he was known to have many bushels of purple hull peas. Mr. Oliver also liked to grow various kinds of trees, including oak and fig trees. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. Oliver was preceded in death by two daughters: Linda Ann Oliver and Donna Lynn Hubbard, and seven siblings: Ralph Oliver, Frank Oliver, James Oliver, Eugene Oliver, Louise Howard, Helen Milsap, and Jeanette Clarke. He is survived by three children: Syble Darlene Oliver of Chatt Hills, GA, Gregory Keith (Joyce) Oliver of Jenkinsburg, GA, and Tony Glenn Oliver of Jacksonville, FL; one brother, Jim Horace Oliver; three sisters: Dorothy Joanne Gordon, Shirley Highnote, and Ruby Pierce; seven grandchildren: Heath Hubbard, Cammie Hubbard, Allysha Abercrombie, Rachel Curtis, Bradley Oliver, Breanna Turner, and Bryant Oliver. Fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mr. Oliver loved flowers, but in lieu of flowers, he would prefer that you plant flowers or a small garden in his memory so you can remember him often; or if you desire, contributions may be made to Brookdale Newnan, 355 Millard Farmer Industrial Blvd., Newnan, GA 30263, in honor of his brother, Jim Horace Oliver, who resides there.

Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston, GA, is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.