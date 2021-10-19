McDonough, GA Hubert Beman Pierson, age 81 , of McDonough, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 . He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Hubert Pierson and Lena Mae Branan Pierson.

Mr. Pierson was a graduate of Henry County High School. He was baptized as a Primative Baptist in Cotton Indian Creek at Millers Mill. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing basketball. He served as the President of the local labor union as well as President of the National Labor Union, Communication Workers of America. He loved riding horses, vegetable gardening, Braves baseball and all Georgia Tech sports. He loved to cook and his Award Winning Barbeque sauce was the best in the southeast! Beman was artistic and creative like his mother, and enjoyed painting. He loved his family and friends, of which he had many.

Mr. Pierson is survived by his brothers, Herman A. (Carolyn) Pierson and Melvin Wade (Irene) Pierson; nieces, Sharon (Bruce) Wilson, Charlotte Morgan, and Stormy (John) Mercado; grand nephews, Colby Mercado, Clayton Mercado, and Cameron Mercado; and cousin, Kay Cheney (Floyd) Shaw.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers be sent at this time. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.