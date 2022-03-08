Jackson, GA Ms. Irene Chumbley, age 91, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.

Irene was born on Monday, January 26, 1931, in Griffin, Georgia to the late William James Barnes and Connie Mae Purmort. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Marcus Chumbley, twin brother; Ira William Barnes, sons; Robert N. Chumbley and Ira Joe Chumbley, granddaughter; Iris Renee Hardy, great-great grandson; Camden Jace Cerveira. Irene enjoyed sewing, reading her Bible, as well as cooking. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and being around people. She was also a member of County Line Baptist Church.

Irene is survived by her daughters, Diane West and Brenda Wright, 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, as well as 19 great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service for Ms. Irene Chumbley will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Liberty Hill Baptist Church with Reverend John Nance officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at the church. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

