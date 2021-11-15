Stockbridge, GA J. Dale Whitford, age 86, of Stockbridge, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. He was born in Dover, Tennessee to the late Jack Whitford and Allie Olive Whitford. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Melany Whitford Cole and great granddaughter Juniper Mullis-Cole.

Mr. Whitford is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Griggs Whitford; children, Julia (Daniel L.) Maccarone and Mark (Shannon) Whitford; grandchildren, Aaron Cole (Parik) Depa, Katie Cole, Emily Rose Maccarone, Mary Ellen Maccarone, David Whitford Maccarone, Tanner Ryan Whitford, and Karlee Paige Whitford.

He was hard working, very humble, loyal, and always had your back. He never forgot his roots in Fort Henry, Tennessee. Dale served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. After the Air Force he started at Delta Air Lines in 1967 in avionics and retired as an analyst after 33 years. Above all else, he fiercely loved and cared for his family.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Pastor Millicent Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Kelley Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.