Griffin, GA Jack Harvey Adcock, age 83, of Griffin and formerly from Jackson, passed away early Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Griffin Wellstar Hospital after a brief illness. Jack was born in a grain barn on Friday, November 11, 1938, in Mosquero, NM, to the late Jess Ernest & Majel Hill Adcock. Jack graduated from Chico High School in Chico, CA as a member of the class of 1956, shortly after graduation, at seventeen, he married Martha Jane Bivens Adcock, the love of his life. He later attended San Jose Community College. He spent most of his life as a bi-vocational pastor in the Free Methodist church, pastoring and working for Chrysler Corporation. For the past nine years, he was employed as the Director of Marketing at Eagles Landing Christian Counseling Center, Inc. in McDonough and was an active member of Woodland Church in Griffin.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his sister, Helen Adcock Moore. Survivors include his wife of over sixty-five years; Martha Jane Bivens Adcock, sons and daughters-in-law; Rodney & Shun Adcock, Ryan & Julie Adcock, daughter, and son-in-law; Denice & Carey Colson, grandchildren; Julia & Mickey Carr, Alexa Adcock, Rebecca & Nathan Evans, Nikki Colson, Sara Colson, Jessica Adcock, Joshua Adcock, Jeremy & Hannah Adcock, great-grandchildren; Max Carr, Lily Carr, Marty Jo Adcock and his brother; Shane Adcock.

Funeral Services for Jack Harvey Adcock will be Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Woodland Church, 2290 McDonough Rd, Griffin GA, and Rev. Ryan Adcock will officiate. Burial will follow the Service at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Jackson. Friends may visit with the Family Saturday, January 29, from 5:30 PM until 6:30 PM at the Funeral Home.

