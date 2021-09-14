St. Simmons Island, GA James Ernest Mayo, age 90, long time Henry County resident, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born in Jackson, GA to the late Eddie Ray Mayo and Annice Lurline Standard Mayo. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his twin brothers, Roy and Troy Mayo, and daughter in law, Katrina Lynne Farmer Mayo.

He was an active member of Salem Baptist Church and the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Jamie retired as Superintendent from Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Station 120 in Stockbridge. Jamie was a proud United States Army veteran where he served in the Korean War. He was the youngest member of the Ola Semi-Pro Baseball team, known as "The Pride of East Henry County." He joined the team in 1949 after graduation from McDonough High School.

Bass fishing, golf and family gatherings with good food and good stories were among the things he enjoyed the most. Jamie loved talking about the tomatoes he grew and the fish he caught. He was an avid Braves and Bulldog fan. Family was most important to Jamie, at the age of 90 he and his wife (May) maintained a family Facetime ritual every Sunday afternoon with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Mayo is survived by his wife of 71 years, Onie May Moore Mayo; son, James Alan Mayo; daughter, Marian Lynne Mayo Turner (Ed); grandchildren, Edward Slade Turner, Jr. (Kalena), James William Turner (Mary Kathryn), and Hannah Ruth Mayo; great-grandchild, James Mills Turner; sister, Rachel Frances Mayo Foster (Mike); sisters-in-law, Margaret Gilbert, Sue (Bo) Simpson and Eddie Moore as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Eastlawn Memorial Park with Dr. Scott Miller officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.

Jamie enjoyed nothing better than trading cars or a Sunday afternoon drive in the country around Henry and Butts County.