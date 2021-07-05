Stockbridge, GA Mr. James Robert Wolfe, age 88 of Stockbridge, GA, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

James was born in Kentucky to the late Mary and Eural Wolfe, Sr.

By trade, he was a cabinet maker and was self-employed with J & J Custom Cabinets. However, James was a minister of the Full Gospel Faith.

James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Mrs. Dollie "Bonnie" Ward Wolfe and three siblings. He is survived by his children, Gary Wolfe (Wanda) of McCaysville, GA and Debbie (Melvin) of McDonough, GA; five grandchildren, Stephen Boggs, Rebecca Spence, Melissa Boggs, James Wolfe, and Melody Boggs and seven great grandchildren.

A visitation of family and friends was held on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 12 noon to 2:00PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel 376 Fairview Rd. Stockbridge, GA 30281. Celebration of Life services commencing at 2:00 PM in Ward's Fairview Chapel immediately followed by an interment at Fairview Memorial Gardens 164 Fairview Rd. Stockbridge, GA 30281.