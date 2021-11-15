Hampton, GA Janet Lynn Tanner, age 68 of Hampton, Georgia, passed away on November 15, 2021.

Janet was a kind and compassionate soul. She was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed surrounding herself with family and friends. Janet especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Jonathan. He was the light of her life. Janet also attended Way of the Cross Baptist Church in McDonough, GA. She loved the Lord and is resting with Him now, but she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Her parents, Grace and LE Jones, preceded Janet in death. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Mr. Kenneth Tanner of Hampton, GA; two daughters, Wendy Tanner of Stockbridge, GA and Suzanne Eddy (Brian) of Stockbridge, GA; one beloved grandson, Jonathan Eddy; one sister, Sharon Patrick (Don) of Powder Springs, GA; one sister-in-law, Linda Corbett of Jackson, GA; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A visitation of family and friends was held for Janet on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281, followed by a celebration of life in Ward's Chapel at 2:00 PM. A graveside committal service was held immediately afterwards in Fairview Memorial Gardens 164 Fairview Rd, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.