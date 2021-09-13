Hillsboro, GA Heaven welcomed a beautiful angel, Janice Day Dumas, (aka Ma'mama) of Hillsboro, Georgia on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She passed away unexpectedly and peacefully.

Janice Dumas was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 31, 1934 to the late Robert Talmadge Day and the late Mildred Otwell Day. Janice married the love of her life, John Edmund Dumas, Sr. (aka Honey) on June 3, 1953. They were a wonderful couple together and made their sixty-five years of marriage look easy. They started their family in Atlanta moving to Jonesboro before permanently moving to Hillsboro twenty-eight years ago. While raising her family, she attended college and graduated from Georgia State College in Atlanta with her Master's degree in Education. She always has had a love for teaching and from an early age starting with reading stories and writing plays for her young siblings and cousins. Her professional career began in 1973 where she was an elementary teacher for the Kilpatrick School in Clayton County retiring in 1995. She was the most entertaining teacher and a perfect role model.

Dearest to her heart was taking care of her family and especially her husband Honey. She always made Honey think he was in charge. From her early childhood on, she enjoyed attending church and especially singing the old hymns. She was a faithful member of the Hillsboro Baptist Church. Janice and John were always involved in every aspect of the Hillsboro Community especially the Loraine Dumas Outreach Ministry. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and it was evident in every way. They were her pride and joy.

She led her family with so much grace and her absence from the Farm is a constant reminder that this is the end of an era. We miss her so much, but know she was greeted by some very special souls at Heaven's Gate.

In addition to her husband, John who passed away in 2018, she was preceded in death by her son, John Edmund Dumas, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Jamice (Paul) Meschke of St. Simons Island and Elaine "Laney" Wood (Kenneth "Kip" Adkins) of McDonough, grandchildren, Paul Jr. (Autumn) Meschke, Ben (Jessica) Wood and Lacey (Nathan) McLendon; great grandchildren, Adelyn Meschke, Mikalyn Meschke, Shelby Wood, Barrett McLendon and John Wood; sister, Carole (Bill) Doherty of Sharpsburg; brother, Stanley (Carolyn) Day of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins

The graveside service was held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Dumas Family Cemetery with the Pastor Phillip Gilbert officiating.

The family suggests donations be made to the Hillsboro Baptist Church P. O. Box 86, Hillsboro, Georgia 31038; or Loraine Dumas Outreach Ministry 150 Sugar Hill Road, Hillsboro, Georgia 31038.

