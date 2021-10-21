Hampton, GA Janice Patricia Lowe, 79, of Hampton, Georgia, passed away October 22, 2021. She was born on March 14, 1942, in Michigan to the late Frank and Irene Kolek. Janice loved her family dearly. She loved the outdoors, traveling with her husband, and annual trips to the beach with her whole family. She retired as a court reporter from Clayton County. She will be remembered for many things, among those are her sense of humor and wit, pulling a lot of pranks, trivia, cards, reading, and puzzles. Janice and her late husband loved the city of Hampton. Together they started the Yellow Pollen Festival. She was on the Henry County Library Board, and she was instrumental in having the Fortson Library built. They owned and operated the Emporium and Fermentations on Main Street. Janice is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 57 years, Arley Lowe, Jr., who passed away 15 days ago. She is survived by her son, Jonathan (Paula) Lowe, and their children, Seth, Sam, and Sydney; daughter, Devy (Ed) Kleppinger, and their children, Parker, Greyson, Cooper, Samuel, and Caden; daughter, Courtney (Michael) Joiner, and their children, Wilson, and Samantha; her brother-in-law, Michael (Laurie) Lowe, and their child, Nikki (Jim) Brand. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Janice's name to the Fortson Library in Hampton, https://henrylibraries.org/donate-to-the-library/. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
CAREGIVER Unique opportunity to work as a Caregiver for a…
Stockbridge, 30281 FOR RENT Basement studio apartment in …
Priceless Mattress and Furniture Sales NOW OPEN!! Brand n…
- Rock Eagle 4-H Center Chapel restoration wins prestigious award
- Pop up a celebratory snack
- ARTHUR CYR: Freedom of the press is vital – and fragile
- A Utah school district ignored hundreds of racial harassment complaints against Black and Asian American students, DOJ says
- US kills senior al Qaeda leader in Syria airstrike
Most Popular
Articles
- Henry schools moves to Level 3 COVID-19 mitigation strategies
- Two Henry County men among 17 arrested following Butts County drug investigation
- Henry County Sheriff's Office tracks down woman accused of threatening judge in voter fraud case
- 100-year-old Alabama woman doesn’t want to reveal her age because if she does she ‘can’t get no boyfriend’
- Georgia Supreme Court overturns Henry impaired driving conviction
- Eagle's Landing volleyball wins region title, headlines all-region team
- Stockbridge man faces 16 counts of animal cruelty
- Openings of Market by Macy's locations in McDonough, Snellville set for end of October
- Jennifer Brown named Henry's 2021 Teacher of the Year
- Henry to purchase 50 Ford Explorer police pursuit vehicles
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.