McDonough, GA Mrs. Jean Jeffares Rowan, age 82 of McDonough, Georgia passed away June 29, 2021. She was born in McDonough, Georgia to the late Howard Lee and Gertrude Stroud Jeffares. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Jeffares. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and was the Office Manager of Joe B. Rowan Land Surveying. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing and playing tennis. Survivors include her husband, Joe Rowan of McDonough; son and daughter in law, Jeff and Kay Rowan of Milledgeville; grandchildren, Cal, Julianna and J.C. Rowan; sisters, Coreda Shaw of McDonough and Renae Watson of Social Circle. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 - 3:00 PM at the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Rev. Michelle Strall will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Contributions may be made to the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in memory of Mrs. Rowan.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Rowan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos