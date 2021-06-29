McDonough, GA Mrs. Jean Jeffares Rowan, age 82 of McDonough, Georgia passed away June 29, 2021. She was born in McDonough, Georgia to the late Howard Lee and Gertrude Stroud Jeffares. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Jeffares. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and was the Office Manager of Joe B. Rowan Land Surveying. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing and playing tennis. Survivors include her husband, Joe Rowan of McDonough; son and daughter in law, Jeff and Kay Rowan of Milledgeville; grandchildren, Cal, Julianna and J.C. Rowan; sisters, Coreda Shaw of McDonough and Renae Watson of Social Circle. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 - 3:00 PM at the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Rev. Michelle Strall will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Contributions may be made to the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in memory of Mrs. Rowan.

