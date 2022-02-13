Hampton, GA Jessie Frances Purcell, age 98, of Hampton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Jessie was born September 7, 1923 in Alpine, Georgia to the late George and Emma Key Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Purcell; grandson, Michael Crisp; siblings, Elizabeth Powell, Bill Carter and Faye McWhorter. Jessie was a member of the Lovejoy United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and the Ladies Club at Lake Talmadge. She was a loving caretaker to her family and enjoyed cooking and doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jessie was always very active in church activities. Survivors include her children, Thomas (Carole) Purcell, Judy (Bill) Crisp and Janice Harris; grandchildren, Paul De (Ester) Purcell, Lori (Dennis) Bledsoe, Cynthia (Harlan) Lane, Catherine (Jonathan) Bohot, Jenice (David) Gaudry and Jessica (Brad) Jarrard; great grandchildren, Erica Purcell, Luke Bledsoe, Eli Bledsoe, Lydia Lane, Anna Lane, Elizabeth Bohot, Andrew Bohot, Micah Gaudry, Matthew Gaudry, Savannah Gaudry and Julie Bilz; siblings, Gladys Reese, James (Betty) Carter and Gene (Judy) Carter; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 - 2:00 PM at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hampton. All attendees are invited to a reception with the family in the church fellowship hall after the graveside service. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com

