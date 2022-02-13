Hampton, GA Jessie Frances Purcell, age 98, of Hampton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Jessie was born September 7, 1923 in Alpine, Georgia to the late George and Emma Key Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Purcell; grandson, Michael Crisp; siblings, Elizabeth Powell, Bill Carter and Faye McWhorter. Jessie was a member of the Lovejoy United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and the Ladies Club at Lake Talmadge. She was a loving caretaker to her family and enjoyed cooking and doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jessie was always very active in church activities. Survivors include her children, Thomas (Carole) Purcell, Judy (Bill) Crisp and Janice Harris; grandchildren, Paul De (Ester) Purcell, Lori (Dennis) Bledsoe, Cynthia (Harlan) Lane, Catherine (Jonathan) Bohot, Jenice (David) Gaudry and Jessica (Brad) Jarrard; great grandchildren, Erica Purcell, Luke Bledsoe, Eli Bledsoe, Lydia Lane, Anna Lane, Elizabeth Bohot, Andrew Bohot, Micah Gaudry, Matthew Gaudry, Savannah Gaudry and Julie Bilz; siblings, Gladys Reese, James (Betty) Carter and Gene (Judy) Carter; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 - 2:00 PM at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hampton. All attendees are invited to a reception with the family in the church fellowship hall after the graveside service. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Yard Sale SAT: 2/19/22 – 9a-3p TOOLS, TOOLS TOOLS ,OTHER …
Single mature person looking to rent a small basement apa…
House for sale in McDonough by owner. Fixer-upper at one-…
- Louisiana man jailed for 44 years on rape charges is freed as prosecutor dismisses charges after judge calls for new trial
- Man charged after allegedly stealing dinosaur claw from Arizona gem show
- A pastor baptized people for decades using one wrong word. Now those are all considered invalid
- Virginia Tech clamps down on defense to beat rival Virginia
- A skier slid hundreds of feet and off a 50-foot cliff during an avalanche. He survived
Most Popular
Articles
- Henry County police looking for men accused of felony theft
- Man wanted for public indecency at Stockbridge Walmart
- UGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd dies
- Ola's Reese Jones, Samuel Harris, Locust Grove's Mason Moody win state wrestling titles
- Henry County Board of Commissioners required to select new District 3 representative
- Henry County Schools names district STAR student, teacher
- Black FedEx driver allegedly shot at by White father and son says he sees similarities with Ahmaud Arbery case: 'I feel it's my responsibility to speak up'
- Stockbridge, Eagle's Landing lead All-Region 4-AAAAA Basketball honors
- Stockbridge approves third moratorium on hookah, cigar lounges
- Two hospitalized after small plane crashes on Houston golf course
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.