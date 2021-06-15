Stone Mountain, GA Mrs. JoAnne Colwell Sullins, age 86 of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away on June 11, 2021.

JoAnne was born in Jackson, Georgia on April 1, 1935. Daughter of the late E. Powell Colwell and Sara Brooks Colwell. Also preceded in death by her husband, Dee G. Sullins, Jr.; brothers, Charles E. Colwell, Harold E. Colwell, Lamar Colwell and Alton Colwell; sister in law, Barbara Colwell.

Mrs. Sullins is survived by her son and daughter in law, Randy and Judith Sullins; daughter, Julie Anne Sullins; grandchildren, Cathrine Sullins Tait, Courtney Sullins Bohner, Cody Sullins, Matthew Barton, Megan Resnick; ten great grandchildren; sister, Faye Colwell; sisters in law, Betty Colwell, Linda Sue Colwell, and JoAnn Colwell.

A visitation will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be conducted in the Old section of Oak Hill Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin 1891 W. McIntosh Rd is in charge of the arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of JoAnne Colwell Sullins by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories.