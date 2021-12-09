Metter, GA Date of Birth: 02/11/1955

Date of Death: 11/29/2021

Joe Carter Summerlin, Jr peacfully left this Earth on November 29, 2021. Joe passed away at Pleasant View Nursing Center located in Metter, GA. Joe was born on February 11, 1955 in Sandersville, GA. Joe has two daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Summerlin and Catherine Ashley Meaders, both of Atlanta, GA. Along with Joe's two daughters, Thomas Summerlin, brother, of Springfield, IL; Ron Watkins of Champaign, IL, half-brother; Lisa and Jim Summerlin, of Douglasville, GA, half-sister and brother; and Toby Summerlin, of Atlanta, GA, step-mother are surviving members of Joe's family. Joe is preceded in death by his father, Carter Summerlin of Atlanta, his mother; Aurelia Watkins, and his step-father, David Watkins both from Springfield, IL.

Joe spent many years as a law enforcement officer. Joe was a member of the Monmouth Police Department, Monmouth, IL, MARTA Police Department, Atlanta, GA, and Morrow Police Department, Morrow, GA. Joe also served as a bailiff for the Honorable Judge Andrew Mickle in the City of Atlanta Municipal Court. During the last years of Joe's life he was a private investigator for the State of Georgia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Georgia and Illinois.