McDonough, GA John Joseph Parks Sr., age 76 of McDonough, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021.

John was retired from the Clayton County Water Authority after 26 years, and was also a former member of the Army National Guard. John loved the outdoors and raised chickens for many years.

John was the son of the late Archie and Mary Mosell Parks. John was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Johnson, brother Wilson Parks, and brother James Parks. He is survived by his wife Lucy Ellen Parks of 35 years; a sister Joyce Parks-Wright; brother Robert and Lynn Parks; sons John Parks Jr. and Christina Parks; Randall and Janna Parks; daughter Wendy and Clint Rabideaux; son Curtis McKinley; daughter Gerry Hamilton. Grandchildren Justine Parks, Miranda Perkins, Riley Parks, Emily Moore, Nathaniel Perkins, Austin Parks, Casey Bevins, Arianna Hamilton, and Conner Parks. And several nieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life.