Stockbridge, GA John Renard Parker (Uncle Doodle), age 82 years old, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022 surrounded by his family.

John was the president of Parker Brothers, Inc. and retired in 2018. In his younger years, he worked at Puritan Dairy until he took over the family business in 1967.

John was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Stockbridge, Georgia, where he served on the church financial and steering committee. John loved the Lord and his church family.

John had a passion for working and a love for trains and tractors. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and camping in his motor home. His favorite place to visit was St. Augustine, Florida.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Johnnie Parker; brothers, Freddy Parker, Don Parker and Jack Parker and sister, Patsy Parker.

John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sara Lee Parker; his one and only beloved son, Johnny Parker and his wife Deborah; granddaughters, Audrey Culpepper and Andrea Harbort; step-grandchild, Victoria Wilson; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Culpepper, Abbie Fincher, Gabe Fincher, and Noah Harbort; step-great-grandchildren, Savanna Dooley and Colton Moore; brother, Ray Parker; sisters, Carol Tillery and Diane Collum; special sister and brother-in-law, July and Howard King; special nephews, Hal Parker, Michael Parker, Jeff Parker and Ty King. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Heartfelt thanks to Kindred at Home Hospice and his nurse, Jennifer Hann.

Family will receive friends and family on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 4:00PM-7:00PM. Services will be held at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home-Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, Georgia on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:00PM with Fellowship after the service. Interment will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Faith Baptist Church, 346 Highway 138 East, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.