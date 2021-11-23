Locust Grove, GA Joni Rayfield, age 67 of Locust Grove, Georgia, passed away November 20, 2021. Mrs. Rayfield will be best remembered by her family as a devoted and loyal wife, mother/grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Joni retired from the Henry County Sheriff's Department and spent a large part of her retirement crocheting blankets and hats, which she donated to those in need. Joni had the biggest heart, and she will be remembered best, by her family and friends, for how much love she had for everyone she knew. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Farries Ford, her nephews, James Mace, Jr. and Jacob Peek as well as her mother, Jean Hajjar. Joni is survived by her husband, William Keller Rayfield of Locust Grove; one son, Thomas Anthony Farries of Fairborn, Ohio; father, Tony Hajjar of Statham; three sisters, Rita Mace of Williamson, Kellie Hajjar of Plymouth, Massachusetts and Leslie Peek of Statham; 2 grandchildren, Bradley Farries Ford of Concord and Katherine Larken of Springfield, Ohio; one nephew, Joseph Mace of Williamson and one niece, Sarah Peek of Statham. A memorial service, to honor and celebrate the life of Joni Rayfield, will be held at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough, Georgia on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00AM with Pastor Kurt Wheeler officiating. The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made, in memory of Joni Rayfield, to the American Bladder Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com

