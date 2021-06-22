McDonough, GA Mrs. Judith Carroll, age 80 of McDonough passed away June 23, 2021. Mrs. Carroll was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church and a member and full time volunteer of St. Vincent De Paul Society. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert F. Carroll. Surviving are her sons: Robert John (Nancy) Carroll of Smyrna, Michael William Carroll of McDonough and Daniel Patrick (Daneill Smith) Carroll of Atlanta, brothers: Richard MacKenzie (Claire) Koch of Wakefield, MA and John MacKenzie (Anne) Koch of West Edmeston, NY, grandchildren: Max William Carroll, Trae Patrick Carroll and Todd Patrick Carroll, many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church with Father Vincent Gluc, OFM Conv. officiating. Interment will be at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers. The family will receive friends 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home and 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the church prior to the service. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
