Judy Ann Hoilman Castle

Stockbridge, GA Judy Ann Castle, 66, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Judy loved children and served her community by teaching children at Hampton Elementary for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Patrick Hoilman; siblings, Pete Hoilman and Janice Poston; and niece, Ginger Randolph. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Castle; daughters, Jessie (Matt) Magness and Chelsea Castle; sister, Patricia Randolph; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to McDonough Road Baptist Church in Judy's name. Giving — McDonough Road Baptist Church.

