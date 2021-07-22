McDonough, GA Mr. Kenneth Floyd of McDonough, Ga passed away on July 21, 2021 at the age of 94. Mr. Floyd served his country in the U.S. Army and earned the Army of Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Recommended for you +26 25 songs inspired by movies Stacker compiled a list of 25 songs inspired by movies, drawing from lyrics, magazine and newspaper articles, fan sites, album liner notes, historical accounts, social media, and film archives. Click for more.

He was an avid calf roper and enjoyed training horses. Several generations of McDonough residents will remember Kenneth for his 30 plus years as the local barber. His barber shop off the square was certainly a place where stories were told and deals were made. Mr. Floyd was one of the true "Characters" in Henry county history. He is predeceased by his parents Walter Floyd and Audrey Carnes Floyd and his brother Charles Floyd. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 71 years Josephine Rivers Floyd, his son Tommy (Sherry) Floyd and his sister Betty Whitworth. The Floyd legacy will continue on through Kenneth's grandchildren Peter (Reagan) Floyd, Chris Floyd, Haley Floyd and great grandchildren Sloane, Connor, Josie and Austin. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Haisten Funeral Home on Saturday July 24, 2021 at 11: 00 am. Kenneth's family will receive friends and share stories for one hour prior. Interment will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com