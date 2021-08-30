Larry B. Fallin, Sr.

McDonough, GA Mr. Larry Bentley Fallin, Sr., age 79, of McDonough, passed away August 27, 2021, at Piedmont-Newton Hospital in Covington. He was born in Thomaston, son of the late John William Fallin and Syble Cummings Fallin. He graduated from R. E. Lee Institute in 1960. Mr. Fallin was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1964. He was a member of Wesley Way United Methodist Church in McDonough. He worked for Delta Airlines, retiring after 37 years. Mr. Fallin loved to travel and especially enjoyed trips to the beach.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte McKnight Fallin and his brother, Dennis Fallin.

He is survived by his sons and a daughter-in-law: Larry B. Fallin Jr. and Veronica and Patton Fallin all of McDonough; sisters and a brother-in-law: Cathy and Richard Turner and Sandra Fallin; sister-in-law: Debbie Fallin all of Thomaston; nieces and nephews: Chad and Renea Turner, Brian and Shannon Turner, Brandon Fallin, DeAnn and Ronald Scruggs; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Recommended for you +43 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now Stacker scoured AllRecipes.com for 50 three-ingredient recipes you can make for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, even if it’s been weeks since your last grocery run. Click for more.

Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, September 7, 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon, GA, is assisting the family with arrangements.