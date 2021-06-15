Locust Grove, GA Larry Max Young, Sr., of Locust Grove, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 14, 2021.

Larry was born on March 4, 1936 in Frankfurt, Indiana to the late Fred and Charlena Young. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mrs. Ann Young; his three children Larry Jr. (Debbie), Cindy (Sambo) Black, and Craig (Brenda); four grandchildren, Lindsay (Eric) Long, Tyler (Chelsey) Black, Blaine Young, and Miranda Young; five great-grandchildren, Sadie, Everett, and Graham Long, Piper and Axel Black; and brother Allen (Katherine) Young.

Mr. Young faithfully served his country in the United States Army during both the Korean War and the Vietnam War, where his dedicated and selfless patriotism led to him being honored with the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, multiple Army Commendation Medals, and Air Medals. His service to our country continued in the US Army where he excelled as a Military Policeman and a US Army Criminal Investigation Agent. Following retirement from the US Army in 1975, Mr. Young continued his passion for public service in the civilian arena where he served as a Police Officer for the Clayton County Police Department. His expertise in fire-arms, plus his passion for firearm safety, led to him being named Rangemaster and Chief Fire-arms Instructor for the Clayton County Police Department. He was the recipient of the Clayton County Police Department's Medal of Merit and was twice selected Police Officer of the Year. He was also the Chief Firearms Instructor for the Clayton Regional Police Academy. Mr. Young's students will remember him as a gifted and patient teacher who loved sharing knowledge, as evidenced by his founding of the Georgia Association of Law Enforcement Fire-arms Instructors.

A deeply devoted husband and father, he is known as "Grandaddy" to his adoring children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mr. Young maintained a lifelong passion for the out-doors as an avid hunter and fisherman. This passion is reflected in his children and grandchil-dren, whom he taught to love and respect God's creation with great care and responsibility. Mr. Young was a longtime member of Eagle's Landing Baptist Church.

A viewing will take place at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel in Stockbridge, Georgia on June 17, 2021 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held on June 18, 2021 at Eagle's Landing Baptist Church in McDonough, Georgia at 5:30 pm with Pastor Tim Dowdy and Pastor Howard Greer officiating.