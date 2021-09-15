Leroy D. (Lee) Sexton

McDonough, GA Lee Sexton of McDonough, Georgia, one of the most renowned and highly respected defense attorneys in the nation, passed away at home on Thursday, August 26, 2021. He was 73. Born on June 17, 1948 in Jacksonville, Florida, to Barney A. and Thelma G. Sexton, Lee spent most of his life in South Metro Atlanta. There, he carved out a name as one of the most effective criminal defense litigators in the country. Widely regarded as a leader in his field even by opponents, Lee was known for his powerful courtroom presence and encyclopedic knowledge of law. His legendary presence in the courtroom was augmented by his signature long, gray ponytail but fostered most by his brilliant mind, sharp wit, and wonderful sense of humor. He seemed keenly aware to know when to use each. Known to be generous with his time and skills, Lee often accepted pro bono cases for people in need who could never afford an attorney of his caliber. He also mentored many young lawyers throughout his 40-year career, some crediting him with laying the foundation for their successful careers. Other attorneys and police officers remember him as a fierce opponent who would defend his clients with passion inside the courtroom but shake your hand or buy you lunch afterward. Lee was lead litigator in numerous high-profile cases with nationwide interest, appearing on Dateline on NBC-TV, 48 Hours on CBS-TV, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Court TV, and on other local and national media outlets. Lee served on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, including a term as President. He served on Strike Force of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and in 2018 the Strike Force Award was renamed the Lee Sexton Strike Force Award. Lee graduated from Forest Park (GA) Senior High School in 1966 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Lee attended Georgia State University and graduated in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He received his Juris Doctor from Woodrow Wilson College of Law and passed the Georgia State Bar Exam in 1981. He was the founder and principal of Lee Sexton and Associates, P.C., originally located in Jonesboro, later in Stockbridge. To his friends and family, Lee was generous, kind, and funny. He was full of life and always ready with a joke or timely tale. Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, Faye Sexton; daughter Kimberly Sexton; stepchildren Megan Parker and Benjamin Haslett; siblings Gregory Sexton of Forest Park, Kathy Sexton-Akin of Hixson, Tennessee, and Tim Sexton of McDonough_

Due to Covid, family and colleagues will conduct a Celebration of Life at a later date.