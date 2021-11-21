McDonough, GA Linda Faye Betsill, age 69, of McDonough, GA passed away on November 22, 2021 at her home.

Linda was born on January 5, 1952 in South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kendal Gordon and Edna Harris Gordon. Linda's favorite hobbies were collecting coins, stamps, turtles, cooking for her family and going to casinos. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Linda is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Toney R. Betsill, Sr.; children, Toney R. Betsill, Jr. (Dawn), Troy Betsill (Stacy), Tyson Betsill and Toby Betsill (Shannon); grandchildren, Haillee Cerda, Toney Betsill, III, Hannah Cerda, Johnathan Betsill, Paige Betsill, Savannah Betsill, Emily Betsill, Caleb Bause, Ariana Betsill, Rylan Betsill, Noah Betsill, Jordan Betsill, and Tyler Betsill; great-grandchildren, Raelynn Betsill, Kaden Betsill, Remington Betsill, Renli Betsill and Beau Bause; sister, Kennette Gordon; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

A visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Berea Cemetery in Hampton, GA.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Linda Faye Betsill by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.