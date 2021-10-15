McDonough, GA Lloyd Franklin "Sonny" Brewer, age 90, of McDonough, Georgia passed away October 12, 2021. He was born July 13, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Clifford Franklin and Clara Elizabeth Walton Brewer. He retired after 30 years with Liberty Mutual and was a member of Martha Brown (currently Eastside) United Methodist Church. Sonny was a computer specialist and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, reading (especially Stephen King), watching Laurel & Hardy and the Atlanta Braves. Above all, he was an avid and accomplished woodworker. Survivors include his God-son, Wesley Smith and his children and grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Heather Smith, Amie Smith, Addyson Beam, and Hunter Deerman; cousins, Betty Waltman and Sally Ann (Joe) Furlong. Friends may visit the family Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home with a funeral service Wednesday, October 20, 2021 - 11:00 AM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tim Royster will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory in Decatur. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com

