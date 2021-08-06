McDonough, GA Mr. Lonnie Fred Scott Sr., after a brief illness made his passage from this earthly place on July 25, 2021. He was a precious gift to all who knew him, freely sharing his infectious smile. He was always a caring, devoted, helpful soul to the many people he touched. Lonnie was born an only child on August 28, 1942 to Fred Wesley and Lillie Belle Petty Scott, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a loving father of four, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband as well as mentor and friend to many. Lonnie was a graduate of Morris Brown College where he was Dean of Pledges, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and where he earned two degrees, one in Education and one in Music. Lonnie served his country in the United States Army and received numerous military awards, decorations and ribbons. He retired as US Army Sergeant 1st Class but continued to serve his fellow citizens as a Private Investigator, Ordained Minister, and employee in the City of Atlanta, a position from which he retired. Lonnie spent 14 years living in Henry County, Georgia, a placed he truly loved. Even after retirement, he continued involvement in his community by participating in numerous functions and was especially fond of the Veteran's Breakfast and his communications with the Mayor and his wife at this event. Lonnie enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, teaching his grandchildren to play piano, listening to jazz and gospel music, and attending local plays and musicals around the town of McDonough.

Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted and loving wife, Mrs. Brenda Lester Scott; four adult children who will continue to the Scott legacy including sons Lonnie Fred Jr., Fred Wesley, a daughter Karina L Anthony (Andrea J.), and son Quinton B. Scott (Rhonda M.); stepchildren William T. Lester III (Jamie) and Sharon Lester Conic; one surviving aunt Sarah Petty Smith Mitchell (Hilrie); 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a multitude of cousins and other family members.

The family would like to extend the sincerest appreciation to the Henry County police, fire and emergency services, and 911 Communications Center. Per the prior request of the deceased, there will be no visitation and internment will be private.

I offer unto You my wounded heart, my broken heart. I know it is You, my Lord, who will uphold me in the end. Let me not lose hope. ... Surely in Your presence Lord, I do not need anything more. "I give thanks to all those that have gone before me, and I have high hopes for those who come after me. Faith it makes things possible, not easy! "

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Music Education Department at Morris Brown College, Atlanta, GA.