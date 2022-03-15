Concord, GA Georgia Louise Whittaker, age 89 of Concord, Georgia passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Louise was born March 17, 1932 in Decatur.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Echols and Pearlie Hawkins and by her husband of 52 years, Dana Carlton Whittaker. She is survived by one sister, Shirley McCollum (Robert); one son, (Chip) Dana Carlton Whittaker, Jr. (Connie); one daughter, Debbie Dasinger; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Whittaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos