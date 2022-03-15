Concord, GA Georgia Louise Whittaker, age 89 of Concord, Georgia passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Louise was born March 17, 1932 in Decatur.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Echols and Pearlie Hawkins and by her husband of 52 years, Dana Carlton Whittaker. She is survived by one sister, Shirley McCollum (Robert); one son, (Chip) Dana Carlton Whittaker, Jr. (Connie); one daughter, Debbie Dasinger; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
