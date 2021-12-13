Malcolm Ronnie Kelly

Hampton, GA Malcolm Ronald "Ronnie" Kelly age 79, of Hampton, Georgia passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.

Ronnie was born in Pensacola, Florida on March 2, 1942. Ronnie proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was employed by Henry County and worked as a probation officer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm Dewitt and Kathleen Vera Kelly, son, Timothy Shaw, and sister, Amy Mack.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Kelly, son, David Shaw, grandchildren, Timothy Shaw Jr., Courtney Richardson (Christopher), great-grandchildren, Taylor Garrett, Kaylee Garrett, Christopher Richardson Jr., brother, Cecil Kelly (Patricia), niece, Kelly Wisniewski (Dan), nephews, Matthew Kelly, William Kelly, and Nathan Kelly.

Visitation for Ronnie Kelly will be Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A service will follow at 3:00 pm in the chapel. Reverend Eddie Mason will officiate.

Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd is in charge of arrangements.

Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Ronnie Kelly by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.