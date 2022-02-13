Margaret Elizabeth Tidwell Margie Prather

Stockbridge, GA Margaret Elizabeth "Margie" Prather, age 91, of Stockbridge, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Margie was born September 4, 1930 in Columbia, SC, the second of six children to the late Dalton C. and Ollie Easler Tidwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Rufus Prather; brother, Dalton C. Tidwell, Jr.; sisters, Barbara T. Condon and Goldie T. Platé. She grew up in the Depression and experience rough times, even having to raise her younger siblings. After graduating from Columbia High School in 1948, her first job was at Kress Dime Store. She met Harry at a USO dance in Columbia and at first she was not smitten by him. The young suitor then waited in a white palm suit to take her on a date after work - she refused. He was persistent and even dated her sister, June. He even rode up to her house on a motorcycle to take her on a date and her father ran him off. After some convincing and smarts on his part, they married in 1949. Margie then got a job doing cosmetology and hair until she received a secretarial degree from college in the early 1950's. She had her first child, Harry, Jr. in 1950 and her second child, Pam in 1952 and they were your typical 1950's family. Margie then became the secretary for the Columbia Chief of Police and then moved over to the South Carolina State Police as the first female agent working for over 20 years, retiring in 1980. Margie moved from Columbia to McDonough, Georgia in 2011 after the death of her sweet Harry. She was a wonderful mother whom loved doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an artist, creating paintings, ceramics and embroideries. She loved fishing at their lake house. Margie was very prissy and loved her bling-bling. Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Pam and Dr. Phil Paulk of McDonough, GA; son, Harry R. Prather, Jr. of Asia; grandsons and their wives, Jason and Tina Paulk of Jackson and Brad and Crystal Paulk of Griffin; great grandchildren, Madison Paulk, Kendall Paulk, Prather Paulk and Paylin Paulk; sisters, June Carnell of Columbia, SC and Cathy Hearn and her husband, Will of Lexington, SC; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service celebrating the life of Margaret Elizabeth "Margie" Prather will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 - 3:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of McDonough, 101 Macon St., McDonough, GA 30253. Dr. Charles Thomas will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to the First Baptist Church of McDonough in memory of Mrs. Prather. A graveside service will be announced later at Crescent Hill Memorial Cemetery in Columbia, SC. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com