McDonough, GA Marion Rual Haynes, age 80, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Marion was born November 22, 1940 in Eastman, Georgia to the late Vance Haynes and Eunice Fordham. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Thurston Haynes and his son, Jeff Haynes. Mr. Haynes retired from Ford Motor Company after more than 40 years. Marion enjoyed wrestling, NASCAR and Atlanta sports. Mr. Haynes is survived by his daughter, Marcene Evans of Stockbridge, GA, grandchildren, Sarah, Kenny, Brittany, Elizabeth and Victoria. One great grandson, Noah Evans, siblings, Vodice Faircloth of Lyons, GA, Nettie (James) Carr of Jacksonville, FL, Earl Haynes, Thelma Jean Neuman and Barbara Meeks all from Vidalia, GA. Funeral services will be held at Prospect United Methodist Church in Covington at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm - 8:00pm on Tuesday at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough and also from 10:00am - 11:00am at the church on Wednesday. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a…
-
Countessofcoin said:Frankly, I don't blame some of them. Especially, the smoke filled joint. The loud audience and throwing stuff on stage? I'd leave too. I remem…
-
StockbridgeResident said:You say, "They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspap…
Most Popular
Articles
- Piedmont Henry dealing with soaring numbers of patients, staffing shortages during current COVID wave
- Market by Macy's concept stores to open in McDonough, Snellville this fall
- Stockbridge to open new amphitheater with Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight
- Pay raises coming for select job families in Henry County Schools
- Six Henry schools move to virtual learning due to COVID-19
- Tanger Outlets Locust Grove hosting Labor Day Block Party
- Georgia hospitals on diversion, residents asked to reduce strain on EMS & Emergency Departments
- Robert Albin Lundquist
- Stockbridge mayor to serve as GMA president for District 3 south
- Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.