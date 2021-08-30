McDonough, GA Marion Rual Haynes, age 80, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Marion was born November 22, 1940 in Eastman, Georgia to the late Vance Haynes and Eunice Fordham. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Thurston Haynes and his son, Jeff Haynes. Mr. Haynes retired from Ford Motor Company after more than 40 years. Marion enjoyed wrestling, NASCAR and Atlanta sports. Mr. Haynes is survived by his daughter, Marcene Evans of Stockbridge, GA, grandchildren, Sarah, Kenny, Brittany, Elizabeth and Victoria. One great grandson, Noah Evans, siblings, Vodice Faircloth of Lyons, GA, Nettie (James) Carr of Jacksonville, FL, Earl Haynes, Thelma Jean Neuman and Barbara Meeks all from Vidalia, GA. Funeral services will be held at Prospect United Methodist Church in Covington at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm - 8:00pm on Tuesday at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough and also from 10:00am - 11:00am at the church on Wednesday. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

