Marion Rual Haynes

McDonough, GA Marion Rual Haynes, age 80, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Marion was born November 22, 1940 in Eastman, Georgia to the late Vance Haynes and Eunice Fordham. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Thurston Haynes and his son, Jeff Haynes. Mr. Haynes retired from Ford Motor Company after more than 40 years. Marion enjoyed wrestling, NASCAR and Atlanta sports. Mr. Haynes is survived by his daughter, Marcene Evans of Stockbridge, GA, grandchildren, Sarah, Kenny, Brittany, Elizabeth and Victoria. One great grandson, Noah Evans, siblings, Vodice Faircloth of Lyons, GA, Nettie (James) Carr of Jacksonville, FL, Earl Haynes, Thelma Jean Neuman and Barbara Meeks all from Vidalia, GA. Funeral services will be held at Prospect United Methodist Church in Covington at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm - 8:00pm on Tuesday at Haisten Funeral Home in McDonough and also from 10:00am - 11:00am at the church on Wednesday. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos