Dahlonega, GA Marshall Chambers, age 79, of Dahlonega, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Mr. Chambers was born in Atlanta to the late Claude Marshall and Ruth Inez Overton Chambers. He was a graduate of Murphy High School in Atlanta and of West Georgia College in 1960. Mr. Chambers was the retired Head of School with Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough.
Survivors include wife, Jane Williamson Chambers, Dahlonega; son, Marsh (Stephanie) Chambers; daughter, Kelley Chambers Niblett (Vance); grandchildren, Tyler Niblett, Cole Niblett, Emma Chambers, Gracie Chambers, and Jack Chambers; and sister, Pat Chambers Higginbotham.
Funeral services are scheduled for 12 Noon Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Church of the Apostles on East Grand Road in Dawsonville. Luke Syfert and Tim Dowdy will officiate. Interment will follow at Yonah View Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, GA.
The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon prior to the service on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young Life Dawsonville: P.O. Box 2007 Dawsonville, GA 30534.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland, GA.
